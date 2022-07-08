State treasurer to agencies: Exit ‘Stone Age’ and accept electronic payments

State Treasurer John Schroder is pushing for all state agencies to accept electronic payment methods and urged members of the state’s Cash Management Review Board at its meeting today to bring Louisiana up to speed with modern technology.

According to an announcement from his office, the forms of online payment Schroder wants Louisiana’s state government to adopt would involve online payment providers like Zelle, PayPal, Venmo, ApplePay and Google Pay. Current cash payment methods would not go away, but new options would be made available to residents, Schroder says.

“Louisiana needs to catch up with the 21st century and stop living in the Stone Age with the Flintstones,” Schroder says.

The treasurer’s role doesn’t give him the authority to require the implementation of online payment acceptance, which is why he approached the CMRB. Schroder has also requested a meeting with the Division of Administration to discuss ways to make this modernization happen.