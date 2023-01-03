State schools superintendent joins other officials in banning TikTok 

Louisiana’s education chief urged public schools and systems today to remove TikTok from public devices amid concerns about security and the privacy of users’ data.

Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley is the latest state official to urge restrictions of the popular video-sharing app.

Critics of TikTok fear the Chinese government is gaining access to critical information through the application and could be using it to spread misinformation or propaganda. TikTok is owned by ByteDance Ltd., a Chinese company. There’s also been concern about TikTok’s content and whether it harms teenagers’ mental health.

Last month, Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne banned TikTok traffic on all networks managed by the state Office of Technology Services. That includes agency-owned phones and laptops, as well as personal devices while they are connected to state wireless networks.

Similarly, in mid-December, Republican Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin banned TikTok on all devices issued by his agency.

The debate over TikTok has reached a national scale. Last month, Congress approved the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill that banned TikTok from most U.S. government-issued devices for employees. At least 15 Republican governors and one Democratic governor have already imposed such restrictions. Read the full story.