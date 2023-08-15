State regulators to question Entergy about Baton Rouge power outages

The Louisiana Public Service Commission is set to question Entergy officials about Baton Rouge power outages.

Commissioner Davante Lewis, who represents parts of the Capital Region, added the item to the agenda for the PSC’s Wednesday meeting, requesting an update about outages and restoration efforts after the July 31 storms and “frequent outages in the Baton Rouge area.”

Locations that constituents have mentioned include Sherwood Forest, Broadmoor and University Club Plantation, and the concerns go beyond outages tied to the recent bad weather, he says.

“The reliability of the system right now is a deep concern,” Lewis says, adding that extreme heat during hurricane season only adds to those worries.

Though the PSC already has a policy meant to prevent disconnection during very hot weather, Lewis will ask utilities to take an extra step and commit to not shutting off anyone’s power for nonpayment as long as Gov. John Bel Edwards’ extreme heat state of emergency is in effect.

Also on Wednesday’s PSC agenda:

Potentially approving National Water Infrastructure’s acquisition of wastewater assets in Ascension Parish, which voters approved in 2021. NWI is a portfolio company of Baton Rouge-based Bernhard Capital Partners.

A discussion about the Baton Rouge Water Company’s rate plan.

Proposals to have PSC staff study the costs and benefits of carbon capture and privately funded liquid hydrogen fuel stations.

A presentation by members of the Governor’s Climate Initiatives Task Force.

A look at whether utilities and their ratepayers benefit from their current membership in regional transmission organizations.

A possible study on the development of nuclear power technology.

The meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday in the Galvez Building at 602 N. Fifth St. in downtown Baton Rouge.