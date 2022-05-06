State officials rank tax incentives for best, worst ROI

All but one of the 10 tax incentive programs that cost at least $1 million had a positive impact on Louisiana’s economy during fiscal year 2020-2021, though none boosted the state government’s bottom line, according to the Louisiana Department of Revenue’s analysis.

Over a longer time frame–2016 to 2021–all 10 had a positive economic return on investment while still showing a negative fiscal ROI, according to LDR’s report.

For 2020-2021, the Retention and Modernization Credit, which aims to entice businesses to remain in Louisiana and modernize their existing operations, showed the greatest return for the state’s gross domestic product of 397%, meaning every dollar spent added $3.97 to the state’s economy. The Research and Development Tax Credit had the weakest return of -26.67%.

Those same programs finished first and last for fiscal ROI, at -73.73% and -95.5% respectively.

The Motion Picture Investor Tax Credit, likely the most discussed and most controversial program, was in the middle of the pack, ranking fourth for economic ROI with 40.67% and fifth for fiscal impact with -93.03%

