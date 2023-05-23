State offices continue to spar over use of historic NOLA building

The office that oversees state museums does not ensure that an apartment it controls in a historic New Orleans building is being used only for museum-related purposes, which may violate the state constitution, the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office says.

The Louisiana State Museum’s interim director disagrees, saying using the apartment to advance the missions of the state Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism, overseen by Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser’s office, is consistent with the property’s intended purpose.

The LLA and the Attorney General’s office have scrutinized CRT’s use of the Lower Pontalba Building before. A previous state museum interim director resigned in protest in 2017 while accusing Nungesser of using the apartment and other spaces for his personal benefit; Nungesser denied the accusations and reportedly said the resignation letter included “bald-faced lies.”

However, LSM interim director Susan Maclay agreed with the LLA’s finding that proper approvals were not obtained for certain expenditures, which Maclay blamed on a coding error. Officials say they are also in the process of improving other internal controls over museum and state park fees, as the LLA recommends.