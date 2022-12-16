State money to lure property insurers to Louisiana won’t come until spring

Gov. John Bel Edwards and lawmakers intend to wait until April to fund an incentive program meant to attract more property insurance companies back to Louisiana. Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon said Monday that he expects the program to cost the state at least $45 million.

Donelon originally pushed lawmakers to give him at least $15 million this week to get the program off the ground, but legislators weren’t convinced he needed the money that quickly.

They also weren’t sure they have the legal authority to transfer the money outside of a legislative session.

Donelon also suggested the state convene a special session focused on the property insurance crisis to speed up the timeline of the program’s launch, though neither the governor nor legislators appear interested in that proposal.

Jay Dardenne, who is Edwards’ commissioner of administration, and Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, suggested the matter could wait until the regular legislative session in April. They said the program couldn’t get underway for a few months anyway.

“I see no reason for the governor to call a special session if the legislators aren’t interested,” Dardenne said in an interview Thursday.

Louisiana has seen several insurance companies go under or pull out of the state after being walloped by back-to-back major hurricane seasons in 2020 and 2021. The collapse of the market is dumping more homeowners’ policies into the state’s insurer of last resort, Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corp., and driving up housing costs.

To address the crisis, Donelon has proposed resurrecting an insurance company incentive program originally put in place after hurricanes Katrina and Rita. Companies willing to write policies for high-risk properties would receive public grants to help cover their costs. The goal is to divert policies from Louisiana Citizens, which offers more expensive plans than the private insurance market. Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.