State making it easier for students at two-year colleges to get four-year degrees

Louisiana’s oversight board for higher education adopted new transfer pathways Wednesday that will make it easier for students at two-year colleges to obtain four-year degrees.

The action from the state Board of Regents was mandated by a law state Sen. Cleo Fields, D-Baton Rouge, sponsored during the 2022 legislative session and will take effect during the fall 2024 semester.

According to a Regents press release, students who transfer to a university from a two-year college take four years, on average, to obtain a bachelor’s degree, despite having taken courses at the two-year school. The new Regents plan will allow students to transfer 60 hours of coursework from an approved program to any four-year bachelor’s program at a public university in Louisiana offering a related degree.

The Board of Regents approved 24 subject-specific universal transfer pathways ranging from nursing to business. Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.