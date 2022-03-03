State lawmaker proposes term limits for assessors, sheriffs

A state legislator is proposing term limits for local assessors and sheriffs, who are among the most influential local officials in their jurisdictions.

House bills 199 and 288 by Rep. Mandie Landry, D-New Orleans, are proposed constitutional amendments, which means they would need the support of at least two-thirds of legislators in each chamber plus a majority of voters to become law.

Legislators, the governor and many local officials already have term limits, so this would bring sheriffs and assessors in line with other officeholders, she says.

“With those two offices, assessor and sheriff, there’s just a lot of power built up over the generations,” Landry says. “Knowing that there is going to be turnover I think is healthy for everyone.”

They would essentially be limited to three terms, same as legislators, though Landry says she’s flexible on the specifics. She says she’s not picking on those officials in particular and would be fine with term limits on other offices that don’t currently have them, but she doesn’t have the “bandwidth” to tackle every office.

East Baton Rouge Parish Assessor Brian Wilson, who is serving his fifth term and plans to run for another, says he opposes the measure in part because it takes 12 years to be vested in the state retirement system. He says valuable institutional knowledge would be lost under term limits.

“It’s going to take a while to learn the system,” he says.