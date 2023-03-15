State launches online resource portal for Louisiana small business owners 

The state is launching a digital platform today for entrepreneurs and small business owners called Louisiana Business Hub.

The site, managed by Louisiana Economic Development, aims to bring together resources currently scattered across multiple websites and organize them by region. The online hub will also feature a calendar with information about conferences, webinars and other events for entrepreneurs at different stages of small business ownership.

Launch Network, led by the Entrepreneurial Accelerator Program in Shreveport, is supporting efforts in the northeast and northwest regions. OneSource, led by Nexus LA in Baton Rouge, will drive efforts in the Capital Region. Lafayette Economic Development Authority and One Acadiana are working with LED to fully launch the Acadiana region later in the year. LED will collaborate with other lead organizations for future launches in the bayou, central, southeast and southwest regions.

Louisiana Business Hub is built on the SourceLink platform, a nationally recognized program specializing in online community tools. See LED’s announcement.