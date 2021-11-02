Culturalyst platform launched to support Louisiana arts

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Division of the Arts today announced the launch of a new platform called Culturalyst, which is designed to bridge the gap between artists and consumers.

According to WAFB-TV, the state is partnering with a New Orleans-based software company to provide free online art directories for Louisiana cities. Each Culturalyst directory will feature local artist listings, funding and grant information as well as gig opportunities. Louisiana is the first state to create a shared digital infrastructure to support artists, according to Nungesser.

The pandemic exposed a breakdown in accessible support networks for artists and arts organizations, according to the announcement. Across Louisiana, regional and local arts councils stepped in, but without a centralized one-stop-shop for information, it was difficult to inform artists and arts organizations about resources available to them.

Culturalyst databases are already set up for each of the nine Regional Arts Councils in Louisiana.