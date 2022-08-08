​​State helped policyholders collect additional $129M last year for insurance claims

The Louisiana Department of Insurance announced that it helped consumers collect more than $129 million in payouts in addition to the original amounts offered by insurance companies during fiscal year 2021-2022.

The department helped consumers recover the additional payments between July 2021 and the end of June 2022. During that period, Hurricane Ida accounted for $100.6 million of the funds recovered through the complaint process.

The recovered funds stemmed from 8,819 formal complaints regarding property and casualty, health, and life and annuities products. Property and casualty claims totaled $125 million, the lion’s share of the $129 million collected.

The additional money recovered is the result of consumers filing complaints with the department’s Office of Consumer Services, which has staff members who review consumer complaints and work with company representatives to resolve disagreements. The average complaint takes a Department of Insurance examiner 45 days to fully investigate.