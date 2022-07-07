State has transferred sections of 20 roadways to EBR under program

Fred Raiford, director of transportation for East Baton Rouge Parish, sees upsides and downsides in the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development program that transfers state roads to local ownership.

The program, launched in the past decade, gives the city-parish more control over roadways inside the parish and allows local officials to put in sidewalks, pedestrian crossings and other improvements the state was not providing. It is what made the Government Street road diet possible. But while dollars are available for maintenance, they won’t last forever, which means eventually the city-parish will need to cover those costs.

The state has transferred sections of 20 roadways to EBR, according to a list Raiford provided, while 71 segments are in various stages of the transfer process. The parish has received about $88 million in transfer credits, which has helped to fund projects such as a roundabout and signal on Government Street that the state wouldn’t have provided and improvements to the Pecue Lane/Interstate 10 interchange.

“There’s a lot more roadway now that we are responsible to maintain,” Raiford says.

Louisiana owned more than 27% of the public road mileage in the state when it launched the voluntary road transfer program, compared to a national average of 19%, DOTD says. State officials wanted to make their system smaller and “empower local governments through the right-sizing of the state highway system.”

The state repairs the roads prior to transfer and local governments receive credits that can be applied to highway projects. The program may appeal to local governments that have the capacity for additional day-to-day road maintenance but lack the resources for capital improvements, DOTD says.

Raiford says the previous administration accepted some roads “as is,” which he might not have supported if he had been there at the time. Raiford expects to meet with DOTD soon to discuss the next steps for the program.