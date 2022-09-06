State funding stream not enough to meet $15B transportation backlog

Louisiana’s Transportation Trust Fund is insufficient to meet the state’s needs in part because the fuel tax rates haven’t increased since 1990, the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office says.

Stagnant transportation funding is one of the main reasons the state has $14.87 billion in unmet transportation needs, according to a 2019 state report. Tax-wary lawmakers have opposed recent efforts to boost fuel tax collections.

The auditor’s office estimates better automobile fuel efficiency and external electric charging will result in $563.6 million less in motor fuel tax revenue over the next decade. In addition, debt associated with projects that are part of the voter-approved $5.2 billion Transportation Infrastructure Model for Economic Development program, along with local projects, cost the fund $309.6 million from fiscal year 2015 through 2021 that couldn’t be spent on state projects.

Twenty-two states have variable-rate gas taxes that automatically adjust with economic measures such as the price of gas or the general inflation rate, the LLA says. Other states use a variety of taxes and fees to support roads and bridges including state fuel taxes, vehicle fees, sales taxes, tolls, mode-specific revenues, and an assortment of other sources such as congestion pricing, cigarette taxes, and state lotteries.

“Diversifying Louisiana’s revenue sources for transportation needs is important because, even accounting for the new road usage fees passed in the 2022 Regular Legislative Session, [Transportation Trust Fund] revenues will still be insufficient to address Louisiana’s current and future transportation needs,” the LLA says.