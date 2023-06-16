State grants aim to lower insurance costs for property owners by bolstering homes

Homeowners in Louisiana will soon be able to apply for $10,000 grants to help bring their homes up to new building code standards that will drive down property insurance premiums, thanks to new funding from the state.

It’s called the Louisiana Fortify Homes Program, and state Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon says he expects the application period to open in October. The program will offer grants of up to $10,000 for eligible homeowners to retrofit their roofs to standards set by the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety.

The standards call for new construction techniques and better fasteners and seals that allow roofs to withstand winds of up to 150 mph and keep water from leaking through the wood under the roof surface. Other techniques include wall-to-floor foundation strengthening and reinforcements to windows, doors and skylights.

The Louisiana Legislature established the Fortify Homes Program last year but failed to fund it. Faced with a worsening property insurance crisis in southeast Louisiana this year, lawmakers appropriated $30 million for the program in a budget bill approved last week, finally paving the way for the grants to be awarded. The program is modeled off one in Alabama, which Donelon says has been effective.

Eligible applicants must have a single-family, owner-occupied home that can pass inspection from a licensed fortified home evaluator. Applications will be available on the Louisiana Department of Insurance website once enrollment begins.

Read more about the program from Louisiana Illuminator.