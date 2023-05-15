State government has $107.1M in noncompliant affordable housing loans

State government made 1,156 loan agreements for an affordable housing program totaling more than $107.1 million with recipients who are not in compliance with program rules, the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office reports.

Of those, 163 have been deemed uncollectable and the Office of Community Development is addressing the rest, in hopes of helping the recipients comply and provide housing, officials say.

“OCD will continue the efforts to recover those loans determined to be ineligible in accordance with policies and procedures that are acceptable to [the federal department of Housing and Urban Development],” Executive Director Patrick Forbes says. “Concurrently, OCD will also continue to assist rental property owners to become compliant and to resolve any program compliance issues, thus increasing available affordable rental housing and reducing or eliminating the need to recapture funds from rental property owners, where appropriate.”

Nine Small Rental Property Program loans totaling more than $2.6 million are newly discovered, while the rest are outstanding from previous years.

The Division of Administration and OCD also identified $121,650 in noncompliant Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program (created after the 2016 floods) awards for eight homeowners through established program implementation and monitoring procedures for the Community Development Block Grant program, the LLA says. In addition, 36 noncompliant files totaling $644,913 identified in the previous years are still outstanding.

And for the second consecutive year, the DOA and OCD did not comply with Federal Funding Accountability and Transparency Act reporting requirements for the CDBG program, the LLA says. In a sample of seven subawards, two were not reported, and LOCD reported an incorrect subaward amount for one.