State gives EBR until September to submit stormwater management plan

State regulators have given East Baton Rouge Parish until Sept. 15 to submit a draft stormwater management plan, which was originally due today.

In a letter dated Jan. 12, Assistant Secretary Bliss Higgins with the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality responded to EBR’s December request for the extension. She said LDEQ expects the city-parish to submit “a complete and fully compliant” plan by the new deadline “with no further requests for extension.”

In the meantime, EBR is to begin submitting parts of its plan and a schedule with interim milestones by Feb. 1.

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s administration agreed to the original Jan. 17 submittal deadline last year during an Aug. 30 meeting at LDEQ headquarters with state and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency officials, Higgins’ letter states. The permit for EBR’s storm sewer system expired Sept. 30, though the conditions of that permit remain in force.

“Over the next month, the City-Parish can try to meet the January 17 deadline or make progress toward making the fundamental changes to its stormwater program that are necessary both to resolve the enforcement proceeding and support the reissuance of this permit,” EBR Environmental Services Director Richard Speer wrote in the extension request. “It cannot, however, do both.”

The city-parish has been dealing with federal Clean Water Act violations since at least 2007, documents show. Failing to come up with an acceptable stormwater management plan may result in federal enforcement action including fines, officials say.

Last year, Broome proposed creating a stormwater utility for reducing flood risk and improving water quality funded by fees property owners would pay, though the administration pulled back that proposal amid concerns about transparency.