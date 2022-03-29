State gets $2.1 million in taxes from February sports betting 

More than 211 million sports bets were placed on mobile betting apps in Louisiana during February, a month that provided numerous opportunities for wagers including NBA basketball, the Winter Olympics and the Super Bowl.

According to The Daily Advertiser, the seven sports wagering apps authorized in the state took in roughly $16.7 million during the month, including more than $9.8 million from football wagers.

About 7.9% of the bets placed in February were winners. In February, the app companies paid the state $2.1 million in taxes.

With all of the Louisiana star power in Super Bowl LVI, it’s no surprise that Louisiana sports fans were willing to put up money. During February, around 7.5 million wagers were made each day, which is actually a decline from January, when bettors made 40.5 million wagers over only four days. Read the full story from The Daily Advertiser.