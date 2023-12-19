State gets $88M loan to connect La. 1 and La. 415 in Port Allen

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has secured an $88.3 million federal loan to support a $268 million project aimed at linking La. 1 and La. 415 in Port Allen.

The 2.6-mile project calls for the construction of a connector spanning from La. 1 near La. 988 (Beaulieu Lane) to Interstate 10 at the La. 415 interchange. A new four-lane roadway and bridges over the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway will be built.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Build America Bureau is providing the low-interest loan under the Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act, a federal program that provides credit assistance for qualifying projects of regional and national significance. To finance the loan, the DOTD is leveraging funds from the BP settlement agreement and Act 443.

Construction is expected to begin in late 2025 or early 2026 and is expected to conclude in late 2028.