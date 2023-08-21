State cattle industry expects to lose up to $290M from heat and drought 

The state’s cattle sector is expected to lose anywhere from $135 million to $290 million as a result of the record-breaking heat wave and drought, the LSU AgCenter reports.

While the entire agricultural industry is set for losses, cattle is expected to take the biggest hit, with the drought reducing hay production and forcing downsizing of herds.

The greatest loss is expected to come from producers weaning their calves from their mothers earlier than normal and from ranchers selling their herds, AgCenter economist Kurt Guidry says.

According to Guidry, 10% to 20% of calves were weaned from their mothers earlier than normal to reduce stress on the mothers, leading to lower weights and lower revenues for the raisers.

“A forced liquidation and early weaning are basically management strategies that producers are having to do to manage the amount of forage they have because grass is not growing,” Guidry says.

According to Guidry, a lack of rainfall is expected to cost cattle raisers $62 million to $108 million in hay production alone.

As previously reported, other sectors like soybean and sugarcane harvests will be affected to a lesser extent, but the full effect will not be known until after harvest, says Michael Deliberto, an AgCenter economist.

