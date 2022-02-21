State board considers tax break for $313.7M project in Iberville

The Louisiana Board of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday will take up an estimated $8.8 million in payroll tax benefits and sales tax rebates for SNF Holding Company’s expansion of its polymer production plant near Plaquemine.

The project represents a total investment of almost $313.7 million and new payroll over 10 years of almost $77.6 million, according to board documents.

The board also will review companies that may be out of compliance with existing Industrial Tax Exemption Program agreements, including two based in East Baton Rouge Parish: Mezzo Technologies and Tin Roof Brewing. Local taxing authorities have recommended taking no action against Mezzo, with Sheriff Sid Gautreaux, in his letter to the board, citing difficulties caused by COVID-19.

In Tin Roof’s case, Gautreaux recommends terminating the exemption retroactively, stating that the “company has failed to comply with the requirements for two years.” The East Baton Rouge School Board has recommended taking no action, while the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council recommends terminating the ITEP contract.

Local officials can recommend to LED and to the board whether and to what extent a noncompliant company should be penalized. Possible penalties include shortening the term, reducing the amount of the exemption or ending the benefit entirely. Local officials also can work out their own agreement with the noncompliant company for a default payment.