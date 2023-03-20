State auditors identify $13.6M in questionable health department payments

Louisiana Department of Health has not yet implemented four Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office recommendations, resulting in about $13.6 million in payments that may have been improper.

However, LDH has implemented other recommended controls, reducing the amount of potentially improper payments to service providers from $10.8 million to $631,195, and is in the process of implementing other recommendations, the LLA reports.

From January 2019 through June 2022, 397 behavioral health providers billed LDH and were paid $682.3 million for providing services during quarters in which they did not report any employee wages to the Louisiana Workforce Commission, the LLA also found. This could indicate providers are misclassifying employees as independent contractors, which can result in nonpayment of payroll taxes and provide unfair competitive advantages to misclassifying companies.

Because misclassified workers typically do not have workers’ compensation insurance, “the state may ultimately pay for their care if they are injured on the job,” the LLA says. “During fiscal year 2018, LDH’s Medicaid program paid more than $1 billion for uncompensated care, which includes care for misclassified workers injured on the job.”