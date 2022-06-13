State auditor questions handling of $5.6B in LWC benefits payments

The Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s Office has questioned the Louisiana Workforce Commission’s handling of $5.6 billion in federally funded benefits payments related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The LWC concurs with some of the LLA’s findings, while noting the challenges presented by the massive amount of payments, the limited federal guidance and the shifting rules of the programs.

In March 2020, the federal CARES Act provided enhanced unemployment benefits in response to business closures and limitations imposed to limit the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

“Because of the large amount of funding provided and the lack of verification requirements at the beginning of the year, these programs have been exposed to identity theft and fraud schemes across the United States of America,” the LLA states in its report.

For example, the LLA tested a sample of 138 claimants who were paid a total of more than $1.3 million and found questioned costs totaling almost $258,000. Issues included missing or inconsistent job or contact information, which could indicate applicants seeking benefits to which they were not entitled or identity theft. The auditor’s office also says the LWC in some cases failed to withhold child support deductions.

In her response to the audit, Workforce Commission Secretary Ava Cates notes the commission implemented six new federal programs in a matter of weeks without comprehensive federal guidance. The LWC continues to investigate and adjudicate questionable claims, she says.

“Our agency will continue to work diligently to resolve the issues noted in the report and to investigate claims to determine proper eligibility,” Cates writes. “Fortunately, there have been several automation processes put in place to combat fraud and expedite key functions of the unemployment program.”