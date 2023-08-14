State auditor finds faults with city-parish’s handling of federal funds

The Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office says East Baton Rouge Parish’s use of $612,283 in federal coronavirus fiscal recovery dollars to replace the Twin Oaks Bridge may not have been an allowable use of the money.

City-parish officials say the project was allowable in part because the bridge is important for health care access in a rural area, adding that it fell under acceptable infrastructure-related costs.

The finding related to the bridge is one of 14 noted in the LLA’s review of EBR’s comprehensive financial report for 2022, made public today. Thirteen of the findings were related to the city-parish’s use of federal funds.

Other issues the LLA says it found include:

The city-parish did not file all required monthly reports for the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program, though officials did identify four cases of fraud totaling $37,009.

The city-parish did not have the necessary documentation to support the salaries and benefits paid to employees who worked on the federal Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Program.

The city-parish did not file a required performance report and did not ensure proper administration of Community Development Block Grants and the federal Home Investment Partnerships Program. City-parish officials transitioned the administration of the Office of Community Development in late 2021 throughout 2022, causing some of the issues, and say the new system will increase the efficiency and accuracy of reporting.

The city-parish was late in filing a required annual report related to the federal Head Start Cluster program and incorrectly categorized some costs as direct or indirect, though officials say the error was resolved.

You can read the full report here.