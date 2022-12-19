State audit uncovers more than $300,000 in possible jobless benefits fraud

Five people are accused of making a total of approximately $321,000 in fraudulent unemployment benefits claims, the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office reports.

The people are not named in the reports, though much of the alleged fraud is connected to one person identified as “A.B.” At least some of the claims might be legitimate, notes Greg Clapinski, investigative audit manager with the LLA.

The three reports represent three separate Louisiana Workforce Commission investigations conducted early on during the COVID-19 pandemic, when state workforce agencies were dealing with emergency federal programs and unprecedented demand for benefits, Secretary Ava Cates says in her written response to the reports.

“To be clear, we feel strongly that no level of fraud is acceptable,” she says. “Nationally, the cost of operating state unemployment insurance programs is of grave concern and will ultimately need to be addressed.”

According to the reports:

Pandemic unemployment benefits totaling $151,907 for 49 separate claims appear to have been fabricated.

LWC and bank records show that A.B. received pandemic unemployment benefits totaling $87,380 on behalf of 10 claimants other than himself.

Records also show A.B. received pandemic unemployment benefits totaling $81,786 on behalf of 10 claimants. This amount includes $49,224 for five claimants, four of whom claimed their identities were used without their knowledge and one who died several years ago.

