Startups are failing faster and more frequently  

New businesses have always faced an uphill battle as they scale and grow—and more businesses fail than succeed. Historically, around 90% of companies go belly up, according to data collected by San Francisco-based Startup Genome, which studies the global startup ecosystem.

The odds of a new firm’s survival, according to Inc. magazine, are looking more bleak in 2023. The failure rate of companies in Kruze Consulting’s portfolio, for example, which includes clients that have picked up a cumulative $12 billion in venture funding, has doubled over the past year, according to Healy Jones, Kruze’s vice president of financial strategy. Kruze, also based in San Francisco, specializes in financial and HR matters for startups.

The upswing in failure can be traced to the funding climate of 2021, when money going to new startups soared, hitting $329 billion in the U.S. alone, Pitchbook data shows. Startups that prospered during the boom are now burning through their final cash reserves, and, starting late last year, venture capital investors started to get more choosey about who and what they would throw money at, Jones tells Inc.

Things may be reverting to the more difficult funding environment of 2018 and 2019. Read the full story from Inc., which has some tips for founders to keep their startups afloat.