Startup tips from the founder of smart vending machine firm PopCom

For serial entrepreneur Dawn Dickson, brilliant business ideas can often come from anywhere, including an existing business.

In 2012, she founded Shoe Vending International out of Columbus, Ohio, to sell her shoe brand. In 2017, it rebranded to PopCom, creating vending machines that leverage facial recognition and machine learning technology to capture customer data and insights. The breakthrough invention and subsequent business landed her on Inc.’s 2018 and 2021 female founders 100 list.

As Inc. reports, in a recent panel at Ohio Wesleyan University, Dickson shared what you need to know to start your own business:

Visualize the business you want to create now—and in the future. Think about how far you want to go with this business, Dickson suggests. She says that a five-year-business plan may look different from a 10-year-plan, and it will certainly be different from a business that you want to hand down to your children.