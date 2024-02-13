Startup talent can be challenging to retain after an acquisition

A startup company’s employees are among its most valuable assets, so when they leave after an acquisition, it can become a big issue for the acquiring company, Harvard Business Review reports.

Why is it that so many startup employees leave following an acquisition?

Author J. Daniel Kim sought to answer that question by analyzing U.S. Census Bureau data from 1990 to 2011 encompassing 230,000 acquired startup workers. Kim discovered significantly higher turnover rates among acquired workers than among regular hires.

This disparity might hinge on how employees enter their roles, Kim writes. Regular hires methodically assess job options before agreeing to take one, while acquired workers are subjected to an abrupt shift without the chance to assess their fit in the new organizational structure. The employee exodus is usually spurred by the departure of the startup’s founders or other top-level employees, Kim concludes, setting off a chain reaction.

