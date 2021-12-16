Stantec grows footprint with Texas acquisition

Engineering and design firm Stantec has signed an agreement to acquire Environmental Consulting, an Austin, Texas-based company that specializes in environmental compliance services.

While the terms of the transaction were not disclosed in Stantec’s announcement, the acquisition of the 70-person company will allow Stantec to expand its services into renewable energy projects. In Baton Rouge, Stantec was recently awarded a contract for flood risk reduction design services for the LSU lakes project.

CMEC is the most recent in a series of investments by Stantec supporting its sustainability goals through its global Environmental Services practice. In addition to the North American and Asia Pacific Divisions of Cardno, the company has successfully acquired three other environmental services-focused firms: Minnesota-based Wenck, California-based Paleo Solutions, and Netherlands-based Driven by Values. See the announcement.