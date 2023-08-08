What we know about the Stanford victims’ settlements

Five settlements worth about $1.6 billion against banks accused of helping to facilitate a multibillion-dollar Ponzi scheme that swindled numerous Baton Rouge investors have been approved, following a court hearing today.

However, Allen Stanford, who has been convicted of masterminding the fraud, has filed appeals that would delay when the settlements are considered final, potentially allowing the banks to delay payout.

The court-appointed receiver argues Stanford’s appeals are an attempt to relitigate his conviction and have nothing to do with the merits of the settlements. Kevin Sadler, the receiver’s lead counsel, plans to file a new motion with the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas to resolve the issue.

“This is more than an academic issue for the victims, who have been asked to wait for 14 years,” he says by email.

While most of the money that victims invested in Stanford’s Ponzi scheme is thought to be long gone, victims are seeking compensation from third parties who they say enabled the scheme. Five banks agreed to settlements but did not admit wrongdoing.

The saga began in 2009 when federal agents raided Stanford Group offices in Baton Rouge and Houston. The Baton Rouge office alone wrote an estimated $2 billion worth of bogus certificates of deposit.

You can read more about the scandal in Business Report, including a recent story found here.