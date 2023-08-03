Stalled offshore oil and gas leases threaten coastal parishes, US House panel told

Should the Biden administration continue to stall offshore oil and gas leases it could significantly hurt coastal parishes and oil service companies, Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson III and Danos CEO Paul Danos told a U.S. House panel last week.

NOLA.com reports that Chaisson and Danos told lawmakers on The House Subcommittee on Energy and Mineral Resources that needed revenues will dry up if the U.S. Department of Interior fails to sell offshore leases.

The government’s five-year plan for those leases, which was supposed to go into effect last summer, still isn’t complete and won’t be until at least December. That means that, after paperwork and permits are considered, the earliest possible lease sale won’t happen until 2026. Read the full story.

