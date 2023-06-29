Staging of equipment underway for University Lakes project 

Pass by the LSU lakes this week and you’ll spot clues that the first phase of its long-awaited improvement project is about to begin.

Years in the making, the University Lakes project received the final green light from the Army Corps of Engineers on June 6 and will start in earnest in early July, officials say.

Intended to improve the lakes system, the project includes dredging and deepening the lakes to amend their flow and water quality, and adding pedestrian paths and other enhancements to improve the user experience.

This week, residents can watch as contractors begin staging equipment in May Street Park for the project’s first phase, which includes dredging City Park Lake and the small lake on its northeast side, Lake Erie. Expect to see equipment in the water after July 4, says Mark Goodson, principal with project lead CSRS.

New York-based Sevenson Environmental is performing the dredging, which starts with cleaning up the lake bottom first, Goodson says.

“Specifically, they’ll start with what we call ‘raking’ the lakes, identifying and removing stumps and debris before they come in and dredge,” Goodson says.

This stage of the lakes’ overhaul also includes connecting the system’s two largest lakes, City Park and University, and making improvements to May Street, which runs between them and will be replaced by a new bridge.

