Stab’s hires new executive chef who plans to shake up menu 

Stab’s Prime Steak and Seafood in Baton Rouge today announced it has hired New Orleans native Bernard Carmouche as executive chef.

Carmouche, who started his career as a dishwasher at Commander’s Palace when he was 17, trained under Emeril Lagasse and helped upen Lagasse’s flagship New Orleans restaurant. Carmouche was later the culinary director of Lagasse’s three Florida restaurants before returning to New Orleans.

Under Carmouche, Stab’s menu is undergoing an update, with the new chef using Japanese Wagyu beef, and local vendors to source fish. The classics are still on the menu but the restaurant is “trying to do something a little bit different,” Carmouche says in the news release.

Stab’s was launched by Baton Rouge restaurateur Wayne Stabiler in 2013. Stabiler is also behind The Little Village and Le Creolé.