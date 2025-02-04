St. Vincent de Paul Baton Rouge is on the hunt for its next CEO

St. Vincent de Paul Baton Rouge has formally launched its search for its next CEO.

Baton Rouge-based Connectly Recruiting and Washington, D.C.-based The Boland Group have been tapped by St. Vincent de Paul’s board of directors to conduct the search, Connectly owner Christina Boudreaux writes on LinkedIn.

The organization is seeking a candidate qualified to serve as its “primary spokesperson, fundraiser and advocate.” Interested candidates can apply here.

Longtime St. Vincent de Paul Baton Rouge CEO Michael Acaldo stepped away from his role in September after being named CEO of the National Council of the U.S. Society of St. Vincent de Paul in St. Louis. He began his tenure as St. Vincent de Paul Baton Rouge CEO in 1990.

Acaldo is credited for having led the local organization through its transformation from a small entity into one of the largest and most respected St. Vincent de Paul organizations in the country.

Under his purview, St. Vincent de Paul Baton Rouge significantly expanded its services for at-risk and homeless populations in the Greater Baton Rouge area, adding five shelters with a capacity to house more than 200 people, including families. The organization has also come to operate a dining room that feeds 300,000 annually, four thrift stores, a pharmacy that fills approximately $700,000 of prescription medicine each year and a community dental service. Local Vincentians of St. Vincent de Paul also conduct thousands of home visits each year.