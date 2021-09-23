St. George organizers on annexations: ‘It’s all just about political theater’

In the wake of the Metro Council’s 9-2 vote Wednesday to annex into the city of Baton Rouge several commercial and residential properties within the footprint of the prospective city of St. George, organizers of the St. George incorporation effort say they may file de-annexation requests on behalf of property owners who live within the city limits and want out.

“We would do it just for the sake of doing it,” says St. George organizer Lionel Rainey III. “Because this whole thing has become a joke at this point. It’s all just about political theater and PR.”

Twelve homeowners in Rainey’s subdivision, Willow Ridge, which sits on the border between the city limits and what would become St. George, were among the property owners whose homes were annexed into the city. They were at odds with the other 28 homeowners in their subdivision, including Rainey, who want to be part of St. George.

The other annexed properties include:

Resource Bank’s Jefferson Highway branch location, which is contiguous with the city limits and Willow Ridge.

Woman’s Hospital’s 225-acre campus at the corner of Airline Highway and Stumberg Lane.

H&E’s corporate headquarters, which includes a 43,000-square-foot office building on 16 acres directly across Airline Highway from the hospital.

Materra, a 100-acre mixed-use community under development on the Woman’s campus by developer and H&E Corporate Chair John Engquist.

Engquist, who was a vocal opponent of the incorporation effort two years ago, testified at Wednesday’s Metro Council meeting about why he wants his properties to be part of Baton Rouge and suggested he might relocate H&E’s corporate headquarters if forced to become part of St. George.

The annexations were a victory for the Broome administration and others who opposed the St. George effort, which voters within the prospective city voted to approve in Oct. 2019. Since then, 10 annexation requests, representing multiple properties and some public rights of way, have been approved.

St. George organizers have argued that all of those will be thrown out by the court once a judge certifies the incorporation, which is being challenged by the Broome administration in 19th Judicial District Court

“The mayor and council know when St George beats the mayor’s lawsuit every attempted annexation filed after Nov. 23, 2019, will be null and void,” Rainey says. “This is a perfect example of just how broken and poor the leadership and the city of Baton Rouge is and why St George must happen if we want anyone outside of the political elite in this parish to prosper.”

Broome’s attorney in the case calls the claim ridiculous.

“It’s absolutely not true,” says Mary Olive Pierson. “They are not basing that on the law. It’s just false.”

A status conference in the case is scheduled for November. A tentative trial date is scheduled for Jan. 10 but Pierson says it will likely be pushed back.