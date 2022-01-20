St. George incorporation wouldn’t require parishwide election, judge rules

An appointed judge agreed today with supporters of the incorporation of St. George that the provision of the East Baton Rouge Parish plan of government that limits the number of cities violates the state constitution.

If upheld, the ruling means that if the defendants prevail in the trial seeking to invalidate the incorporation, an additional election to amend the plan of government won’t need to be held. The ruling is in line with a previous First Circuit decision involving the incorporation of Central.

Otherwise, Judge Martin Coady sided with the plaintiffs, refusing defendants’ request to grant summary judgment on issues that instead will be debated in a trial planned for this spring. The Louisiana Supreme Court appointed Coady, a retired judge, to fill in for former Judge William Morvant, who retired from Baton Rouge’s 19th Judicial District at the end of last year.

The court will decide whether the municipality can provide public services within a reasonable period of time. The court also will weigh whether the incorporation is “reasonable,” which includes considering possible adverse effects on other nearby communities.

EBR Mayor Sharon Weston Broome and Metro Council member LaMont Cole have sued to stop the incorporation. Plaintiffs say the defendants are not in compliance with the law in part because they have not presented a plan to provide and pay for promised services. The defendants say many services still will be provided by existing entities.

While supporters deny any racial motivation, the plaintiffs point out that after an incorporation petition failed in 2014, a number of minority-majority precincts were eliminated from the successful 2018 petition. Allowing the incorporation to go forward would give the impression that Baton Rouge is racist, which would be detrimental to the city, the plaintiffs argue.

The trial currently is set to begin April 4 or May 2, depending on the travel plans of one of the attorneys.