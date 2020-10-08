St. Francisville Greek restaurant expands with location in Baton Rouge

Cafe Petra, a Greek and Lebanese restaurant in St. Francisville, is expanding to Baton Rouge with a new quick concept restaurant.

Cafe Petra Express will open in the former Smoothie King, which permanently closed early this year, on Perkins Road near Essen Lane in Ichiban Square.

The restaurant will offer fast-casual Greek and Lebanese food, according to its website.

This is the third location for the chain, which operates its flagship restaurant in St. Francisville and a second one in League City, Texas.