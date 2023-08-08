St. Bernard Parish files lawsuit to block new Port NOLA container terminal

A lawsuit has been filed on behalf of St. Bernard Parish against Port NOLA in an effort to stop the operation of a port facility in the parish, reports WDSU.com.

District Attorney Perry M. Nicosia filed the lawsuit, citing that Port NOLA does not have legal jurisdiction to operate a planned container terminal within the borders of St. Bernard Parish.

According to the lawsuit, the cooperative endeavor agreement used by the port to operate in the parish is believed to be null and void because of state law. The lawsuit also states that Louisiana law does not allow a political subdivision, such as The St. Bernard Port Authority, to contractually divest itself of jurisdiction.

Perry’s lawsuit outlines concerns surrounding the agreement, which was created in December 2022 when the St. Bernard Port Commissioners agreed to allow Port NOLA to exclusively operate a port facility in the parish. Read the entire story.

