Spine Hospital of Louisiana CEO stepping down

Robert Blair, CEO of The Spine Hospital of Louisiana, is stepping down after 12 years with the company and entering “pseudo-retirement.”

Blair says his successor has been identified, though the company isn’t ready to divulge their identity just yet.

Blair says he was known as someone who helped start hospitals or turn around ones that were struggling, usually staying with an employer for three or four years before moving on. But he says he stayed with The Spine Hospital because it “felt like home.”

When he arrived at his current job, he says, the quality of care was “really good” but “wasn’t setting the bar.” Today, he says the hospital’s patient satisfaction is in the top 5% in the country. About 36 physicians work there, and turnover among staff is very low.

Blair says he serves on the boards of two national health care companies and plans to do consulting work, including helping to open a “massive” ambulatory surgery center in Florida.

“I made an agreement with my wife that I’m not going to continue the full-time grind,” he says.

The Spine Hospital is based at The NeuroMedical Center in Baton Rouge. Our Lady of the Lake recently bought a stake in the physician-owned hospital, which has led to better insurance contracts but has not affected how care is delivered, Blair says.

“We know how to do what we do,” he says.