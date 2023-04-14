Could speed limit changes be coming to Government Street?

Director of Transportation and Drainage Fred Raiford is looking at lowering the speed limits on Government Street to make the corridor safer for pedestrians and bicyclists as well as deter distracted drivers from hitting the medians.

WBRZ-TV recently reported that the medians were damaged and built 6 inches larger than the original plans called for, but Raiford contends that those plans were amended, approved and applauded by the business community and local homeowner associations in 2016, before he returned to city-parish government, and that the median islands were built larger to narrow the street’s lanes from 11 feet to 10 feet in an effort to slow drivers.

“The damage to medians, it’s because people are driving too fast or they’re driving distracted,” Raiford says. “West to I-10, that’s where people are hitting the curbs. The worst is by Superior Grill—it’s been hit at least three times.”

The roadway currently belongs to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development but plans are underway to transfer ownership to the city-parish. Raiford says he’s waiting on DOTD to address landscaping issues on the corridor and inform him of the damaged medians’ maintenance costs before he approves the transfer.

He says DOTD officials recently told him that it would take two weeks to fix the medians, with the goal of transferring ownership of the road by the end of the month.

“I’m not accepting this roadway until the landscaping on the medians looks better,” Raiford says.