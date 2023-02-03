Spanish Town institution Capitol Grocery closes

Capitol Grocery, an institution of Baton Rouge’s Spanish Town neighborhood that first opened in 1914 and has frequently changed hands in recent years, is closed and might not reopen anytime soon.

Kara Robinett, a small-business consultant and entrepreneur who says she was brought in to help rebrand and revitalize the store, is disassociating herself from it, citing business irregularities and “deplorable” kitchen conditions.

“I’ve always loved this store,” she says. “It seems like such a wasted opportunity to be a community hub.

Devon Harris, the store’s former chef who took over for the previous owner last year, could not be reached for comment. Building owner Hamilton Shaw also did not respond to requests for comment.

Initially, Robinett’s compensation was free rent in the building’s upstairs apartment, she says. When another potential partner backed out Harris brought her in as a part owner, Robinett says, and she went to work setting up a new LLC.

“I couldn’t even come up with an exhaustive vendor list and books haven’t been kept in years,” she says. “When we took over, we found almost $5,000 worth of handwritten unpaid tabs under the drawer.”

Robinett says the last straw was Harris’ failure to live up to a verbal agreement to split revenue while the new arrangement was being hammered out.

A sign in front of the store indicates the property is undergoing a Historic Preservation Commission staff review. Planning Commission staff did not respond to a request for further information in time for this report.