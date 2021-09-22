Spanish Town homes-turned-offices under scrutiny for potential zoning violations

Though lobbyists and legislators have long leased or owned some of the charming old cottages in the shadows of the state Capitol for use when the Legislature is in session, leaders of the Historic Spanish Town Civic Association say some are now violating the parish zoning code by using properties zoned as single-family residential for full-time, permanent offices.

The association has asked the Planning Commission to investigate roughly two dozen such offices to determine whether they violate the code and, if so, to report them to the Department of Development’s code enforcement division.

HSTCA president Mary Jane Marcantel filed the complaint because she says the proliferation of office users is threatening the residential character of the neighborhood.

“This is a residential neighborhood and we want to keep it that way,” she says. “We have some people here in the neighborhood sandwiched between two offices and on the weekend they don’t have any neighbors. We don’t want to become like Beauregard Town, where you only have spotty people around on nights and weekends.”

The problem is less about tenants or property owners intentionally violating the zoning code than it is about the code itself in Spanish Town. The checkerboard neighborhood is zoned both A4—which allows a smattering of uses, including single-family residential, multifamily residential, congregate housing, museums and lodging, among others, though not office—as well as B1, which does allow for offices.

Home offices are allowed under A4, but only if the home is a primary residence and the business does not have any employees, which, Marcantel says, is not the case with some of the office users she has been tracking.

Planning Director Ryan Holcomb says his department has met with the association and others from City Hall and has determined as many as 10-12 users on the list could be in violation of the code.

But the Planning Department doesn’t enforce the code, so Holcomb cannot say what, if anything, will happen to the potential violators.

“There may be some potential action pending the review of the code enforcement office,” he says. “Potentially, that would allow some of the properties to go before the Historic Planning Commission,” which has some limited jurisdiction over the use of properties in the city’s three historic districts, including Spanish Town.