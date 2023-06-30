Spain to continue his work on key BRAF initiatives while pursuing new projects

While John Spain is stepping down as executive vice president of the Baton Rouge Area Foundation, a position he has held for two decades, he remains under contract with BRAF for the next two years.

He will continue working on some of his signature initiatives with the foundation, but he has also launched a consulting firm and is on the lookout for new projects.

“I’ve kind of got the best of all worlds,” Spain says. “I still get to do the work, but I don’t have to go to the office.”

Spain will keep pushing for restoring passenger rail service between Baton Rouge and New Orleans. Gov. John Bel Edwards and railroad executives are on board with the effort, which Spain expects to come to fruition soon.

The LSU Foundation has taken over leadership of the LSU lakes rehabilitation, which Spain has worked on for nearly 10 years, but he continues to sit on the project committee. And he will still work with the Baton Rouge Health District, created under his leadership.

Though BRAF is looking for additional people to work on projects, Spain does not expect it to hire a direct replacement to fill his role. His flexible relationship with the foundation may also include mentorship.

Asked about some of the most impactful things he has worked on with the foundation, projects he mentions include the health district, New Schools for Baton Rouge, work with special needs children, the McKay Automotive Training Center and EBR Career and Technical Education Center, and the Bridge Center for Hope.

“I want to stay busy, and I want to continue to contribute if I can,” he says.