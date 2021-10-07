Southern University creates search committee for new president-chancellor

The Southern University Board of Supervisors today announced it has formed a search committee to recruit a successor for President-Chancellor Ray L. Belton, who plans to retire in fall 2022.

“This task, in my opinion, dwarfs all others allotted to our charge as a Board, and I wanted new faces, new thoughts, and new ideas such that we can write a new and compelling narrative going forward,” says Domoine D. Rutledge, chairman of the board of supervisors in the announcement.

The committee comprises a variety of Southern University stakeholders who will screen applicants and select finalists for the position to be considered by the board.

The members of the committee are:

Tim Barfield, president of CSRS Inc., who will serve as co-chair;

Alfred Harrell, CEO of the Southern University System Foundation, who is also co-chair;

Gayle Benson, owner of the New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans;

Sandra Brown, dean of the College of Nursing and Allied Health at Southern University and A&M College;

Nzhada Harris, president of the Student Bar Association at Southern University Law Center;

Lee Jackson, chairman and CEO of Jackson Offshore Operations LLC;

Irving Matthews, president of The Matthews Automotive Group;

Cynthia Ramirez, professor and president of the faculty senate at Southern University at New Orleans;

LaQuitta Thomas, national president of the Southern University Alumni Federation;

Warner Thomas, president and CEO of Ochsner Health;

Tiffany Varner, director of nursing at Southern University at Shreveport.

Ex-officio members are: