Southern University creates search committee for new president-chancellor

The Southern University Board of Supervisors today announced it has formed a search committee to recruit a successor for President-Chancellor Ray L. Belton, who plans to retire in fall 2022.
“This task, in my opinion, dwarfs all others allotted to our charge as a Board, and I wanted new faces, new thoughts, and new ideas such that we can write a new and compelling narrative going forward,” says Domoine D. Rutledge, chairman of the board of supervisors in the announcement.
The committee comprises a variety of Southern University stakeholders who will screen applicants and select finalists for the position to be considered by the board.
The members of the committee are:
- Tim Barfield, president of CSRS Inc., who will serve as co-chair;
- Alfred Harrell, CEO of the Southern University System Foundation, who is also co-chair;
- Gayle Benson, owner of the New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans;
- Sandra Brown, dean of the College of Nursing and Allied Health at Southern University and A&M College;
- Nzhada Harris, president of the Student Bar Association at Southern University Law Center;
- Lee Jackson, chairman and CEO of Jackson Offshore Operations LLC;
- Irving Matthews, president of The Matthews Automotive Group;
- Cynthia Ramirez, professor and president of the faculty senate at Southern University at New Orleans;
- LaQuitta Thomas, national president of the Southern University Alumni Federation;
- Warner Thomas, president and CEO of Ochsner Health;
- Tiffany Varner, director of nursing at Southern University at Shreveport.
Ex-officio members are:
- Domoine D. Rutledge, chairman of the Southern University Board of Supervisors;
- Ed Shorty, vice chairman of the Southern University Board of Supervisors.