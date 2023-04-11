Southern tennis player among female athletes featured in NIL campaign

Lately, women’s sports have been getting more attention. The LSU women’s basketball team’s victory over Iowa in the NCAA championship game on April 2 smashed records as the most watched women’s championship game ever with 9.9 million viewers—more than double last year’s numbers.

But behind the increased exposure during March Madness is an ongoing issue about NIL gender equity, say some experts. One local athlete is part of a nationwide NIL endorsement campaign to call attention to the matter by highlighting female athletes across a wide variety of sports and schools.

Female college athletes gain 23% of NIL sponsorships while their male counterparts land 77%, according to a study by the NIL matching platform Opendorse. That disparity prompted national company H&R Block to create the A Fair Shot campaign in 2022, which establishes NIL deals with NCAA Division I female college athletes. The 2023 A Fair Shot class of 50 includes Southern University sophomore tennis player Paris Washington, the only Louisiana student athlete on the nationwide list.

“It’s definitely been my biggest NIL deal,” says Washington, who declined to reveal the amount she’s receiving from the national tax preparer. “I’ve done two smaller ones. But I had been trying to get into it for a minute, and I was kind of getting discouraged.”

A big emphasis of this year’s program was to recruit athletes from sports that receive fewer NIL endorsements such as tennis, swimming, ice hockey, rowing and lacrosse.

A Bossier City native, Washington started playing tennis at age 5. She grew up playing doubles with her sister and was a state doubles champion her sophomore year in high school. She decided to place her high school tennis career on hold when her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer, she says. Later interested in resuming playing tennis in college, she approached Southern head coach Jeffrey Conyers about a spot on the team. Washington, who is majoring in rehabilitation studies, is now one of the Jags’ top players and hopes to become a tennis pro.

A Fair Shot started last year with a $1 million total campaign that included endorsements for inaugural spokeswomen Caitlin Clark, Iowa’s All America basketball phenom, and Zia Cooke, who was part of the University of South Carolina’s 2022 women’s basketball national championship team.

