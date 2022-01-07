Southern president-chancellor finalists include in-state university leaders

Southern University this week announced the five semi-finalist candidates for the next president-chancellor of the system, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

The finalists are: Laurence Alexander, chancellor of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff; James Ammons, chancellor of Southern University at New Orleans; Walter Kimbrough, president of Dillard University in New Orleans; Dennis Shields, chancellor of the University of Wisconsin Platteville; and Kent Smith, president of Langston University in Oklahoma.

The Southern University committee began its search for a new president-chancellor in November.

The current Southern president-chancellor, Ray Belton, announced in July that he will retire in fall 2022. Read the full story.