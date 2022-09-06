Southern, LSU sign five-year partnership to leverage resources

Leaders from Southern University and LSU have signed the A&M Agenda, a commitment to work together over the next five years to leverage the two school’s resources for the betterment of the city, the state and the region.

LSU President William Tate and Southern President Dennis Shields were joined Tuesday by local and state leaders, including Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome and Gov. John Bel Edwards, to tout the collaboration. The signing event was part of a weeklong celebration of the partnership that will culminate in the LSU vs. Southern football game Saturday.

The agenda outlines collaboration in three areas: partnership, opportunity and community. The partnership element will pursue shared opportunities in several areas, including research and economic development. Several possible partnerships outlined in the document include joint faculty appointments, sharing expertise and programs on Title IX and joint pursuit of grant funding.

The opportunity element will seek to expand opportunities for students, including updating and marketing a university agreement on cross-enrollment. It would mean students would be able to take classes at both institutions and establish a partnership for at least one more degree program between the universities within the next few years.

This story was first published by Louisiana Illuminator, read the full version here.