Southern Football Tees folded into Sweet Baton Rouge brand

Baton Rouge entrepreneur Meredith Waguespack is merging her two apparel brands, and will operate as Sweet Baton Rouge from here on out.

In 2011, Waguespack launched Southern Football Tees, or SFT, focusing on LSU and college football apparel. Since then, however, her product line has expanded to feature Louisiana lifestyle apparel and accessories under the Sweet Baton Rouge brand.

The merging of the brands reflects the company’s increased focus on all things local. Going into 2019, Waguespack says the company will focus on building Sweet’s brand awareness and her blog, Sweet Baton Rouge Insider, as well as growing the t-shirt and subscription box endeavors and hosting pop-up shops.

The company hosted its first pop-up in Perkins Rowe earlier this month, which featured the works of area artists and makers alongside Sweet Baton Rouge products. Next year, Waguespack aims to host a longer holiday shop, along with two one-day pop-ups.

The company also launched a new subscription box earlier this month, Tee of the Month. Similar to the company’s Lagniappe Box that mails a t-shirt and four Louisiana items each month, the Tee of the Month club is an annual subscription that mails out a t-shirt each month.