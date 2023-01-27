Southern Cofe reopens original location near Southern 

Southern Cofe reopened its original Scotlandville location this month after being closed for nearly two years for renovations.

Founded by Horatio Isadore, Southern Cofe offers specialty coffee and healthy foods including smoothies and acai bowls. Isadore also has a second location that opened in 2021 in the downtown Main Street Market.

The renovation includes a separate room where patrons can record podcasts and hold meetings or study sessions, as part of Isadore’s goal to create a hangout for Southern University students and neighbors.

