South EBR, Burbank could be new nexus of commercial development

As Baton Rouge continues to spread south, land that might otherwise have been considered too expensive to develop might begin to look more appealing.

“In our business, we have a saying that God doesn’t make land anymore, so we have what we have,” says commercial real estate broker David Trusty. “It’s finally got to the point where south Baton Rouge is looking for more services.”

For example, land between Highland Road and Bayou Fountain, essentially for years the backyards of high-end homes, is starting to come up for sale. But anyone who wants to develop that land will have to deal with low elevation and mitigate the flood risk.

“Those are areas that require work,” Trusty says. “That’s why they haven’t been sold before, because they’re low.”

There’s not much land left to develop on Perkins Road, what is available there is expensive, and the Highland Road overlay district restricts intensive commercial development, he says. Burbank Drive is the next corridor over.

Burbank has become a more heavily traveled route following recent improvements, he says. That breeds rooftops, which spurs commercial development.

Prices in the area range from $1 per square foot for raw land to $25 or so for land that’s ready for construction, Trusty says.