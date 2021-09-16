South Baton Rouge residents invited to virtual meeting tonight on Stormwater Master Plan

Though the remnants of Hurricane Nicholas largely spared East Baton Rouge Parish, causing street flooding and worry more than significant property damage, some large subdivisions like Riverbend saw more than 6 inches of rain in less than an hour Wednesday evening.

Residents of the development and others who live in the Bayou Fountain/Bayou Manchac Watershed—which generally runs south of Highland Road to the Mississippi River from LSU to the Iberville Parish line—will have an opportunity to share their concerns and provide feedback at a public meeting at 6 p.m.

The virtual meeting is part of the ongoing Stormwater Master Plan, a $15 million study of the entire parish drainage system to determine where trouble spots exist and what can be done about them.

The plan is the first comprehensive inventory of the roughly 60,000 drainage structures in Baton Rouge and will be able to help guide future development and development policies. It will also include a 20-year capital improvement plan of drainage projects and identify potential funding sources for them.

Tonight’s meeting is the latest of several the SWMP program management team is conducting around the parish. It’s particularly timely, however, because of the recent weather events.

“It’s an opportunity for our team to get feedback from people who can provide us with anything of interest that we need to know in this particular watershed,” says Bryan Jones, vice president and deputy office leader with HNTB, which is conducting the study for the city-parish. “It’s also an opportunity for us to educate the community about their particular watershed—what are its boundaries, where does their water come from, where does it go?”

Tonight’s meeting is open to the public, though the presentation will focus only on the Bayou Fountain/Bayou Manchac Watershed, which has been the site of much new development over the past 20 years. To submit questions and comments prior to the meeting, go to info@stormwater.brla.gov.